Dark Shadows And Beyond - The Jonathan Frid Story Profiles Man Behind Barnabas Collins

A new documentary takes a closer look at the man behind the popular and tortured Dark Shadows vampire Barnabas Collins. Dark Shadows and Beyond - The Jonathan Frid Story follows the life of the Canadian-born actor, who became a television sensation when he slipped into the role of Barnabas Collins.

The film centers in on the triumphs, as well as the professional and personal struggles Frid had, and also how he skyrocketed to fame after joining the show.

Viewers will hear from Frid's own mouth through personal letters of his read by soap favorite Ian Buchanan. General Hospital and The Young and the Restless producer Mary O'Leary produced the film and said regarding the project:

At its core the documentary is about a man's passion for acting that began at the age of 16 and lasted a lifetime.

Frid's family, friends and colleagues, including Dick Cavett, Marion Ross (Happy Days), Christina Pickles, and Anthony Zerbe, as well as Dark Shadows co-stars David Selby, Lara Parker, Nancy Barrett, Marie Wallace, Kathryn Leigh Scott, Bames Storm, and John Karlen take part in the film. Cavett, who was a Yale Drama School classmate of Frid, said of the late actor:

The irony of this man, who set out to be perhaps an American [Laurence] Olivier and became a bat.

Dark Shadows and Beyond - The Jonathan Frid Story is available now on digital platforms and MPI Home Video DVD, and Blu-ray.