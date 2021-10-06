Billy Flynn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Lani returning to the house and Eli begging Lani to keep quiet so the twins remain asleep.

Meanwhile, Paulina is across town wondering why Abe made her Key lime pie. Chanel is quite confused.

At the DiMera mansion, Chad is drinking and playing chess whilst Johnny walks in with his guitar. He is quite intrigued that Abigail is actually reading Will’s script.

Across town at Julie’s place, EJ, Nicole, Ava, and Rafe are having an awkward conversation.

Lani and Eli are talking about Abe’s impending proposal. Eli wonders what will happen if Paulina asks her to call her mama.

Eli sips his beer and tells Lani all about the latest with Doug and Julie. Apparently, MarDevil admitted Doug to Bayview!

They quickly switch topics to Paulina and their ill-fated trip to Paris. Eli thinks there is more to the story than Lani is being told.

Across town, Chanel thinks her mama is confused because she’s seen her eat her way through Key lime pie. Apparently, the pie Paulina likes is a Florida lime pie. There’s a world of difference.

Chanel apologizes as she had no idea about Paulina’s pie preferences. Abe tries to tell her it’s okay, but she insists on getting her mama that damned pie.

Abe and Paulina sit down to dinner and pour some wine. Paulina thinks Chanel has gone to see Giovanni. Abe explains how Johnny is his nephew. Abe is worried that Chanel will have her hands full with him.

Paulina is enjoying Abe’s meal and talking about the nice time she had with Lani. They discuss their time in Horton Square and Abe admits that Lani was stalling her. He goes on to say that being Lani’s dad is one of the most precious gifts he has ever received.

Abe has now done the dishes and Paulina is ready to go to bed. To stop her, Abe gets down on one knee. He pulls out the ring and asks her to marry him.

Paulina is surprised this all has happened so soon, but she says “yes!” Abe slips the ring on her finger and they kiss.

At Julie’s Place, the awkward conversation continues. Rafe can’t understand why Nicole is with EJ. Rafe and EJ snark at each other whilst Ava sits back and grins at their foolishness.

Nicole is mad at EJ for pushing Rafe’s buttons. EJ wonders why Rafe would care that they are eating dinner.

At their table, Ava reminds Rafe that she is a great example that people can change. Meanwhile, Nicole and Rafe are staring at each other from across the room

On the other side of the room, EJ thinks Nicole is mooning over Rafe. He reminds her that the point of this evening was to get her mind off of Rafe. He wants to take her back to the mansion. EJ gives Rafe and Ava their expensive bottle of wine and whisks Nicole away.

Ava pours a glass of wine whilst Rafe wants to order a beer. Rafe wonders if Ava thinks he is jealous of EJ. Rafe says he isn’t jealous. He’s just worried about Nicole, and then tells Ava a little bit about their history. Ava continues to be logical and tells Rafe to chill the hell out, and continues to drink EJ’s fine wine.

Side Note: Does anyone else think EJ and Ava had great chemistry?

Across town at the DiMera mansion, Johnny is trying to convince Abigail that she would be perfect to play his Grandma Marlena. Abigail relates to the material because of her history with mental illness. Johnny is thrilled and reminds them that all he needs is one more committed investor. Johnny wonders if Chad is going to let EJ tell him what to do.

Chad explains he is only working at DiMera because of Tony and doesn’t want to piss off EJ. Johnny says he helped put Abigail and Chad together, and he is Chad’s favorite nephew . . . so hand over the cash!

Abigail says she won’t be heartbroken if the movie doesn’t happen. She doesn’t want to alienate EJ. Chad buckles and agrees to fund the rest of Johnny’s movie, just as EJ and Nicole walk in.

Chad tells EJ he is going to fund Johnny’s movie and EJ is FURIOUS. He then goes in on Abigail for agreeing to Johnny’s foolishness. EJ turns his ire to Chad for supporting Johnny, who also erupts on EJ.

EJ tries to go after Chad, but both Abigail and Nicole intervene. Johnny remains as Nicole sweeps EJ out of the room.

Outside, EJ fumes while Nicole tries to calm his ass down. Nicole reminds him they are supposed to be on a date. They sit down and talk everything through.

Back inside, Chad tells Johnny he still has funding. Johnny dances a jig and exits to finish his script. Chad then complements Abigail on how she told off EJ.

Side Note: EJ and Nicole have layers.

Across town, Eli and Lani switch topics again as Lani pulls out the lingerie she bought. Eli disrobes with a quickness as someone comes knocking on the door. Chanel has arrived to bring them a pecan pie, and to borrow their kitchen to make her mama’s pie.

Eli is now peeling limes and wondering why baking is so much trouble. Lani and Chanel ignore him and start talking about Abe’s proposal to Paulina, and how they will be sisters. She goes on to say how great it has been working with Allie and opening up Sweet Treats.

Eli wonders how it is working with Allie and Chanel tells him it’s all good because she is now dating his twin brother, just then the oven timer goes off.

We begin the ending of our day in Salem with Paulina and Abe using champagne to celebrate their engagement. Just then, Chanel comes in with her mama’s pie. Abe and Paulina announce they are engaged, and they all squeal with glee! Abe insists they all have pie and champagne to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Lani and Eli are enjoying pecan pie and being all ooey gooey with each other.

At Julie’s Place, Ava is enjoying EJ’s wine while Rafe enjoys a beer. They are also being ooey gooey lovey with one another.

Back at the DiMera mansion, EJ and Nicole are getting into all he lost with Samantha Gene’s betrayal. Nicole is relating that issue to his conflict with Johnny. Nicole is using logic with EJ in a way that only she can.

Side Note: These two really do have a bit of magical chemistry.

EJ unbuttons his collar and offers to make Nicole a little dinner. She takes his hand and they look at each other longingly.

Inside, Abigail and Chad are also holding hands, but she isn’t quite ready to go “there” yet. Chad says he agrees, but I’m not really sure he’s to be believed. Abigail heads upstairs as Chad thinks about what is to come.

That’s it! What did you think? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.