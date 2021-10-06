October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Former Tamron Hall EP Heads to Today With Hoda and Jenna

Author:
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

The Tamron Hall show's loss is Today with Hoda & Jenna's gain. Senior VP of Today and NBC News, Libby Leist named Tamron Hall's former producer Talia Parkinson-Jones as the new executive producer of the fourth hour of the long-running morning show. Page Six is reporting Parkinson-Jones is replacing former EP Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, who vacated her position in July in order to spend more time with her family.

In a memo to Today staffers, Leist said about Parkinson-Jones in a memo:

We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Talia to ‘Today.’ Her extensive daytime television experience is matched by her energy and creativity, and we look forward to her joining our team.

Parkinson-Jones joined Tamron Hall when the show was first created and then left in 2020 right after veteran producer, The View's co-creator Bill Geddie departed.

