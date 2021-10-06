October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Jackie Collins Novel Lovers & Gamblers to Get TV Adaptation

Author:
Lovers and Gamblers Jackie Collins

Another Jackie Collins bestseller is headed to TV. 

Deadline reports that the 1977 novel Lovers & Gamblers is set to be adapted for television by Sarah Phelps, who has adapted Agatha Christie books for BBC1 and Amazon. Phelps is set to EP, along with Federation UK’s Polly Williams and Arielle Gottlieb; eOne is slated to co-produce.

Phelps stated:

Lovers & Gamblers is a searing scabrous masterpiece.

Jackie Collins was ahead of her time, her unflinching eye trained mercilessly on the filthy machinations of politics and power and how the seeds are sown for our own post-truth chaos. Lovers & Gamblers is about flawed, damaged people who will do anything, absolutely anything to get to the top and asks what the hell happens to you once you’ve got there.

