Jackie Collins Novel Lovers & Gamblers to Get TV Adaptation

Another Jackie Collins bestseller is headed to TV.

Deadline reports that the 1977 novel Lovers & Gamblers is set to be adapted for television by Sarah Phelps, who has adapted Agatha Christie books for BBC1 and Amazon. Phelps is set to EP, along with Federation UK’s Polly Williams and Arielle Gottlieb; eOne is slated to co-produce.

Phelps stated:

Lovers & Gamblers is a searing scabrous masterpiece.