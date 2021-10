Steven Bergman Photography

Ever wanted to ask The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook (Eric) a question? Now you might have the chance!

E-mail your question via a self-recorded video (20 seconds maximum) or text your queries to boldlive@bbmail.tv by 3 AM EST tomorrow/12 AM PST tonight. Then tune in to Bold Live on Oct. 8 at 7 PM EST/4 PM PT to see if McCook answers it!

Bold Live will be pre-recorded just for this week.