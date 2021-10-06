Sonja Flemming/CBS

Noah Newman is returning home to The Young and the Restless with a new portrayer: Rory Gibson. The star reflected on his audition and joining the daytime drama in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Gibson had previously auditioned for a role on the CBS soap, explaining:

I auditioned for Y&R a couple of years ago for a really small part and it didn’t work out,. I think it was because I had to sing and as soon as they heard me, they were probably like, ‘Yeah, this isn’t happening.’ Then there was Covid and auditions got slow but it started picking up like crazy. My agent sent me this [casting notice] and I thought, ‘Oh, cool, Y&R. It’s been a while since I went out for them.’ I sent in a [self-] tape, but they contacted me and said they weren’t crazy about it, because I played him more on the tense and greedy side. They said, ‘Noah is a good dude, but we’re still bringing you in for the callback.’

In his second audition, Gibson took a different approach. He recalled:

I changed it up this time and I guess they liked it because they brought me in to test with Joshua Morrow [Nick]. It was a really chill experience. Everyone was super-accommodating. I actually dropped one of my very first lines, and Josh took the rap for it. He said, ‘That was my fault, man, sorry.’ He totally saved me. Such a nice dude.

Morrow has been a welcoming presence for Gibson, who shared: