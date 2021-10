Steven Bergman Photography

Tamron Hall has tapped Good Morning America's weekend executive producer producer, Quiana Burns, as the interim EP for the show as Candi Carter exited the syndicated talk show last week. Deadline is reporting Burns will still keep her post at GMA weekend, which she helms, while Tamron Hall searches for a new EP.

Hall and Burns have previously worked together at MSNBC.