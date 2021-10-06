WATCH: Dr. Phil Secures Blockbuster Interview With Gabby Petito's Family (VIDEO)

Photo Credit: CBS

The family of Gabby Petito is speaking out for the first time since news broke of authorities locating her remains in September after she went on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The family appeared on The Dr. Phil Show, where they opened up about Laundrie's disappearance and his lack of cooperation before he went missing being "infuriating."

The family ripped the Laundries over their daughter's disappearance when it first happened and revealed how the parents, Chris and Roberta, never responded to their calls and text messages and they never got a reply. Gabby's parents explained to Dr. Phil McGraw they initially thought both their daughter and Laundrie were missing. Her father Joe Petito stated to the host:

One of the texts was 'I’m going to call the police, just letting you know.' No response. A normal parent, when you text someone that they’re going to call the cops because you can’t find your child, they would reply. We thought they were both missing at that point in time when we were calling them.

According to Gabby's mother, Nichole Schmidt, they weren't aware the van the couple were travelling in was already back at their home in Florida when they spoke to Laundrie's parents. Nichole explained:

We didn’t know the van was in Florida when we contacted [them]. I was worried about both of them.

When McGraw asked the family if they had anything to say to Laundrie, her stepfather Jim Schmidt remarked:

Turn yourself in. You’re only making it worse. For us and for himself and for his family. Let us have some closure. Let us come to an end to this tragic period and just move on and be able to remember Gabby for all the wonderful memories we had with her, and not looking at a TV screen wondering if he's gonna be found.

Watch the clip below.