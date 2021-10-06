Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is asking his investigator to find everything out he can about the investigation ChancComm is doing on Jesse Gaines. It is imperative they stay on top of Billy’s attempt to destroy them.

Meanwhile, Billy is talking to a woman name Marty hoping she has come upon any sign of Camilla Rhodes' will or bank records. Alas, she couldn’t find anything. Billy wonders if Ashland made them disappear. Although Marty has no news about Camilla, she does have some information about Jesse Gaines. Billy is basically drooling. He wants the information right here and right now.

Side Note: Is anyone else growing very tired of Billy and his vendettas?

Side Note #2: Where is Lily to stop Billy from all this foolishness?

Will Adam’s private dick out-investigate Billy’s private dick? Will Lily ever return to stop Billy in his tracks? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

