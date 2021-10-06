Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria informs Ashland she's focused on business. (Insert Vic's heavy sigh.) She worries that if the truth comes out it will undermine ALL of their accomplishments. Ashland tries to get a word in, but Victoria explains her POV. She's spent years trying to make Newman strong and resilient, and now she has to worry about a ticking time bomb!

Ashland is confident they can keep this big news under wraps, but he's only worried about how it will affect them and their upcoming wedding. He assures her she doesn't have to make a decision right away, but Victoria won't be told what to do. She doesn't think she should have been put in this position in the first place and Ashland agrees.

Ashland explains he intended to go to his grave with this big secret and can't express how sorry he is that she's going through this. He wonders if they can work through this quagmire.

