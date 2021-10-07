90210's AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Childhood Sexual Abuse And DID Diagnosis

On today's The Doctors, former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord spoke to host Dr. Andrew Ordon and Board Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major. She discussed childhood sexual abuse, trauma, and being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (DID).

McCord recalled:

I was living the American lie, I mean dream, I mean lie. I had hit my major break in the industry. I was going to be on 90210 and here I was, self-harming, suicidal, depressed, anxious, holding all of it right here, just stuffing it, stuffing it, stuffing it, because no one was going to see me crack.

She added:

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with DID, dissociative identity disorder. There were parts of me that had completely split. It was like looking into a shattered mirror and seeing fragmented 'me's all over the place. I had a tyrant who could never be wrong, even when she was. I had 'Autopilot Annalynne' on the red carpet, who answered every question perfectly, and there was this little girl, 'Little Anna,' who would come out when I didn’t know how to speak my needs

