Barbara Corcoran Under Fire For Fat-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg on The View

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran is catching heat from a joke gone wrong on her appearance on The View. Corcoran was a guest on the show along with her co-stars from the hit ABC series, where they were discussing Good American, the denim company from Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede. During the segment Whoopi Goldberg asked if she would be able to wear a pair of their jeans. Goldberg remarked:

Will they fit this COVID [butt]?

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro assured Goldberg she would be able to slip into the jeans. Corcoran decided to give her two cents about the entire thing and quipped:

When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs!

Oy vey... The audience let out an audible groan, with Goldberg looking taken aback by the remarks. The best clapback was given by Navarro to the comment. Watch the moment at the 4:35 mark below.

After the show, Corcoran posted an apology to Goldberg on Twitter and stated:

I just came back from The View and saw my old friend, Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny.

See Corcoran's apology below.