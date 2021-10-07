Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke is really curious about how Deacon wormed his way back into Hope’s life. Ridge, Hope, and Liam are standing by watching.

Side Note: The only thing missing is popcorn.

Just then, Liam wants to know if Brooke is right about Deacon pulling on Hope’s heartstrings to facilitate a reunion. Ridge, who can’t pass up an opportunity to be high and mighty, pitches in but doesn’t really add anything to the conversation.

Hope finally speaks up and says they are all wrong about Deacon. She reached out to him. She felt bad that he was in prison and started writing to him. Cue Deacon pulling out all the letters Hope wrote him.

Ridge wants to know if Liam knew about this correspondence. Hope says she didn’t tell anyone, but has been writing to him basically the entire time he was in prison.

Side Note: Why didn’t Quinn go to prison for pushing him off that cliff or raping Liam or trapping Liam in the sauna?

Deacon explains that Hope’s letters gave him inspiration and made him feel worthy of her love. Hope gave Deacon hope. Brooke, who also seems to relish being high and mighty, is not convinced.

Deacon ignores Brooke and thanks his daughter again. Ridge, shockingly, thinks Deacon is playing Hope. Liam and Brooke don’t want Deacon around. Brooke screams at Hope to tell Deacon to hit the bricks.

Will Hope tell Deacon to hit the bricks? Will someone stitch, “Hope gave me hope” on a pillow? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!