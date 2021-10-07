The boys are here! General Hospital newcomer Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) posted an Instagram selfie with Steve Burton, who plays Drew's long-lost twin, Jason Morgan.
In the caption, Mathison mused that he's been looking forward to working with Burton. He dished:
Trying to look as tough as my twin brother👊🏼💪🏼
I’ve been looking forward to working with @1steveburton for a long time… here we go💥
#generalhospital
#twins
#brothers
Are you looking forward to seeing Drew and Jason on screen together? Sound off in the comments!