October 7, 2021
Cameron Mathison Posts First Look Selfie With General Hospital "Twin Brother" Steve Burton

The boys are here! General Hospital newcomer Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) posted an Instagram selfie with Steve Burton, who plays Drew's long-lost twin, Jason Morgan. 

In the caption, Mathison mused that he's been looking forward to working with Burton. He dished:

Trying to look as tough as my twin brother👊🏼💪🏼
I’ve been looking forward to working with @1steveburton for a long time… here we go💥
Are you looking forward to seeing Drew and Jason on screen together? Sound off in the comments!

