The boys are here! General Hospital newcomer Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) posted an Instagram selfie with Steve Burton, who plays Drew's long-lost twin, Jason Morgan.

In the caption, Mathison mused that he's been looking forward to working with Burton. He dished:

Trying to look as tough as my twin brother👊🏼💪🏼

I’ve been looking forward to working with @1steveburton for a long time… here we go💥

