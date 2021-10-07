Nighttime Soap Our Kind of People Explores Colorism

Fox

Fox's new primetime sudser Our Kind of People isn't shying away from hot-button issues that are all too alive and well in the Black community. On Tuesday's episode of the Lee Daniels drama, Angela's (Yaya DaCosta) daughter Nikki (Alana Bright) gets into a dust-up at school with a former classmate after the snot girl makes fun of her grandmother's beautiful melanin skin.

Later on, at the Juneteenth celebration, Nikki loses it and gets into a brawl with a girl after hearing her and others at the party joke about not being "field slaves" and considering themselves "house slaves" due to their fair skin and using the "paper bag test."

Nice.

In an interview with TVLine, Morris Chestnut discussed how pleased he was that Our Kind of People's series creator Karen Gist brought this important topic to the forefront. He said:

Colorism is definitely an issue within our culture. It’s definitely something we had to explore in this series, and it’s something that should be talked about because it’s one of those unspoken things. People have certain thoughts and ideas about it, and it was important for me.

Actress Tasha Smith, who also served as director for the first two episodes and was a casting consultant with the show, explained how pleased she was to see more reflection of real life and herself: