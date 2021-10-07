WATCH: Meghan McCain on The View Exit: "I Felt Like I Couldn’t do it Anymore" (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Political commentator and The View's former GOP firebrand Meghan McCain is finally discussing her decision to vacate the ABC talk show. McCain spoke with Extra's Rachel Lindsay on Tuesday.

McCain stated:

For me, it became emotionally taxing and I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore.

McCain also explained she went through a few life-altering moments that made her think long and hard about her decision to leave the long-running show, and ultimately made the choice to spend more time with her husband Ben Domenech and their one-year-old daughter Liberty. According to McCain:

It was a confluence of things… I feel like I had three big existential moments in my life over the past few years: COVID, my dad dying, and then having a baby. It just makes you think about life and mortality and what you want and it's, like, apparently the most shocking thing I’ve ever done because people were just, like, so surprised.

Now, the newest member of the Daily Mail staff is trying her hand at producing. McCain executive produced her first movie, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, for Lifetime, starring Heather Locklear. The movie centers around the real life story of Kristine Carlson (played by Locklear), who started the best-selling book series “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” with her husband Richard. When Richard suddenly dies, Kristine must navigate life without him as a single mother and keep their book franchise going.

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff airs October 16 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime.