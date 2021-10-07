The Young and the Restless Recap for October 7, 2021

Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy is hanging out with Jesse Gaines when Adam comes a-knockin'. Billy wonders what the hell Adam wants. Shockingly, he’s looking for Jesse Gaines.

Billy denies knowing Mr. Gaines and wishes Adam would make his exit so he can pack for Tuscany.

Side Note: Why in the world would Billy Abbott be invited to Victoria’s wedding . . . to Ashland Locke???

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ashland Tries to Get Victoria to Understand His Point of View

Adam says he shouldn’t worry about his trip because he’s not going anywhere near Victoria’s wedding.

Side Note: The only person who belongs less at Victoria’s wedding that Billy is Adam.

Will Adam stop Billy from hopping a jet plane to Tuscany? Will the residents of Genoa City ever stop talking about Jesse Gaines? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!