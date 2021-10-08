October 8, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Breaks New Ground With Zende and Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 11-15, 2021
Author:
Diamond White

Diamond White

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon De Metz) hit the sheets.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) confides his devastation to someone who understands all too well.

Paris gets a surprise.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to go IN on Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Bill (Don Diamont) has a proposition for Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ridge and Carter have it out.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy’s Persistence Enrages Sheila

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris move into a new phase of their relationship.

Carter tries to assure Quinn that everything will be okay.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets all Sheila.

Bill and Katie (Heather Tom) battle each other.

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn have a gut-wrenching conversation. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

