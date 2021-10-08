Peacock

Days of Our Lives' Jackée Harry is once again heading to primetime. The actress stars in the upcoming Freeform comedy series Everything's Trash. Based on comic and 2 Dope Queens star Phoebe Robinson's book, "Everything's Trash, But It's Okay," the show centers on Robinson, a 30-something podcaster whose life is a huge mess. She must get it together and start being an adult after her older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) is the frontrunner in an election.

Phoebe must lean on her friends and family to help her navigate being a grown-up. In February, a pilot was ordered by the network and was given the go-ahead.

On Wednesday, Harry posted on Twitter she filmed the pilot episode. She gave a congratulations to Robinson about her upcoming show and tweeted:

No word on when it will be released.