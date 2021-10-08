Days of Our Lives Promo: MarDevil Rises Up as Ben And Ciara Make Baby Plans

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 11-15, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) makes a move on his ex-wife Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Not surprisingly, Rafe (Galen Gering) admits to Nicole he gets damn jealous when he sees her with EJ.

Jake (Brandon Barash) warns Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) that playing with the mob is no walk in the park. If he chooses to tangle with Ava (Tamara Braun), he may find out he's the one paying the price, not Gabi (Camila Banus).

Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) locked, loaded, and ready to make a baby with Ciara (Victoria Konefal), but sinister forces are running amok in Salem. Will MarDevil (Deidre Hall) interfere with the Weston's family planning?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!