Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 11-15, 2021

Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) convinces Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to move forward with baby-making.

Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) make progress in their reconciliation.

Gabi (Camila Banus) goes IN on Ava (Tamara Braun) for selling Jake (Brandon Barash) out to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Glasses are raised for Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe’s (James Reynolds) engagement.

MarDevil hides her devil eyes from a suspicious John (Drake Hogestyn).

Jake warns Philip about tussling with the mob.

Ava reveals her plan to take over GabiChic.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Rafe (Galen Gering) get tense about Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) gets snarky about Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) attempts to entice Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is thrilled with Ben’s about-face and they hit the sheets.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) grow closer.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) have a sit down about Doug (Bill Hayes).

Philip confides in Kate (Lauren Koslow) about Chloe.

Chad and Abigail stage-play John and Marlena.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and John are unnerved.

The devil’s energy surrounds Ciara and Ben.

John is FURIOUS with Johnny when he realizes his film focuses completely on Marlena’s possession.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) begins to investigate Kristen’s whereabouts.

Marlena learns just exactly what the devil has in store for her . . . and all of Salem.

MarDevil is in full effect as Marlena begins to levitate!

