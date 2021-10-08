October 8, 2021
General Hospital Spoilers: Brook Lynn Feels Olivia's Wrath For Using Leo to Trick Austin

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 11-15, 2021
Amanda Setton

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) tricks Austin (Roger Howarth) into breaking confidentiality about Leo.

Hell freezes over as Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) call a truce.

Trina’s (Sydney Mikayla) is confused by her unexpected feelings.

Carly (Laura Wright) makes a very un-Carly decision.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) overhears Brook Lynn and rips into her for using Leo to trick Austin.

Carly and Sonny have a little talk about what comes next.

Austin tries to sweet talk Jason (Steve Burton).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is put between a rock and a hard place.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) attempts to bond are rudely interrupted.

Jason and Sonny have words.

Esme (Avery Pohl) seeks Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) help.

Olivia refuses to believe that Leo has autism.

Carly and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) get all mother and daughterly.

Sonny sets boundaries with Nina (Cynthia Watros). 

