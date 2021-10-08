Mark Consuelos Out at Riverdale as Series Regular

Mark Consuelos is out at Riverdale as a series regular, Deadline confirmed. The actor played Hiram Lodge from Season 2 through Season 5.

EP/showrunner/creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement:

So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years. From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge.

Consuelos said in his own statement: