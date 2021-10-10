October 10, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Sheila and Deacon Make Plans to Sabotage The Forresters

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 11-15, 2021
Author:
Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Deacon's (Sean Kanan) reappearance in LA has put the Forrester clan on edge. He's determined to have a relationship with his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle), despite the endless warnings fired off by Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Liam (Scott Clifton). 

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila Pushes ALL of Steffy's Buttons

To make matters worse, Deacon crosses paths with another Forrester rival, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and the two put their heads together to take down LA's first family.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb promo 8:8:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila's Return Upends Two Families

Aug 8, 2021
Comment
bb promo 9_5_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Ramps Up Her Game Plan to Stay In Finn's Life

Sep 5, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 9_3_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

Sep 3, 2021
Comment
bb promo 9_26_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Pushes ALL of Steffy's Buttons

Sep 26, 2021
Comment