The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 11-15, 2021

Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Deacon's (Sean Kanan) reappearance in LA has put the Forrester clan on edge. He's determined to have a relationship with his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle), despite the endless warnings fired off by Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Liam (Scott Clifton).

To make matters worse, Deacon crosses paths with another Forrester rival, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and the two put their heads together to take down LA's first family.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!