The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 11-15, 2021

Richard Burgi, Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) dream wedding in Tuscany is quickly becoming a reality. Ashland (Richard Burgi) is ready to take her as his bride, but one person is standing in the way of their happiness.

Who could that be? Only one man has been tenaciously protective of his ex-wife and that man is Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy also has to contend with an equally tenacious Victor (Eric Braeden).

