October 11, 2021
Days of Our Lives' Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans Reunite With TV Daughter Shelley Hennig

Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Shelley Hennig

It's a Johnson family reunion! Sort of. Days of Our Lives stars Stephen Nichols (Steve "Patch" Johnson) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Johnson) met up with their former television daughter, Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie). 

The trio met up for lunch. Nichols posted on Instagram:

Little Sweetness lunch! Our baby girl, @shelleyhennig, met us for lunch and we couldn’t be happier to be back together. So proud of our girl! Next time we’ll have all the Johnsons together! 

Nice! 

Evans posted a video of the family together and hoped next time they will have her Salem son, James Lastovic (Joey), with them.

Hennig, who is currently shooting two films this month, posted a throwback and current picture of the Johnson clan and remarked:

👨‍👩‍👧 #dool #neverforget

