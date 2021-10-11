October 11, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: Will Sonny Take The Road of Redemption or Revenge?

Author:
Maurice Benard, Joyce Guy, and Cynthia Watros

Maurice Benard, Joyce Guy, and Cynthia Watros

This week on General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) adjusts to being back in Port Charles after life in Nixon Falls. Will he and his loved ones stay on the path of peace or go and get revenge against Nina (Cynthia Watros)?

Jason (Steve Burton) tells a shaken Carly (Laura Wright) they both thought Sonny was dead for nine months.

At the Metro Court, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) tells Sonny he spent a good chunk of the year living a different life. 

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) accuses Carly of lying, with the acting mob head agreeing.

At the offices of Crimson, Nina has a visit with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) when Sonny arrives. Will the dimpled Dapper Don 86 Nina or will he keep the peace?

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

perkie-gh-10:15:2019
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nina and Valentin, Part Deux - The Revenge

Dec 28, 2019
Comment
GH Stella-Portia-Trina
General Hospital

GH Promo: Will Side Chicks And Dudes Get Exposed?

Aug 2, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 8:6:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Austin Uses Chase’s Anger to His Advantage

Aug 7, 2021
Comment
Valentin Anna (1)
General Hospital

GH Promo: The Day of Reckoning Hits Port Charles

Sep 27, 2021
Comment