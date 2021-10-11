Maurice Benard, Joyce Guy, and Cynthia Watros

This week on General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) adjusts to being back in Port Charles after life in Nixon Falls. Will he and his loved ones stay on the path of peace or go and get revenge against Nina (Cynthia Watros)?

Jason (Steve Burton) tells a shaken Carly (Laura Wright) they both thought Sonny was dead for nine months.

At the Metro Court, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) tells Sonny he spent a good chunk of the year living a different life.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) accuses Carly of lying, with the acting mob head agreeing.

At the offices of Crimson, Nina has a visit with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) when Sonny arrives. Will the dimpled Dapper Don 86 Nina or will he keep the peace?

Watch the promo below.