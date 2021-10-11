Richard Burgi and Amelia Heinle

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) makes a stunning move with the guest they bring to Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) wedding. Look for Billy and Lily to go on the defense with Victoria.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) helps with keeping his soon-to-be son-in-law's Ashland (Richard Burgi) reputation and past intact.

Nick/Victoria: The Newman siblings have a little heart-to-heart. Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes to Italy and apologizes to his big sister for the investigation he did on Ashland. Nick explains he was only looking out for Victoria and didn't want her to get hurt. Victoria stuns Nick when she admits she is starting to wonder if marrying Ash is a good idea.

Nick tries to coax her into going with her gut and not rushing into things. Victoria lets Nick know she's not going to back out, seeing as this is the wedding of the season. Victoria shoots down Nick's pleas, and he promises her he will back whatever it is she wants to do. Is Nick's apology good enough for him to be re-invited to the wedding?

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) discovers a stunning secret.

Adam/Sally: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and the scheming, redheaded designer (Courtney Hope) pull a risky move.

Kyle/Summer: "Skyle" (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) arrives in Tuscany for Victoria's big day.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) decides to be the bigger person.

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy and Red (Michelle Stafford) change strategy.