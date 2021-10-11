October 11, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Will Ashland and Victoria Say "I Do"?

Author:
Richard Burgi and Amelia Heinle

Richard Burgi and Amelia Heinle

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) makes a stunning move with the guest they bring to Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) wedding. Look for Billy and Lily to go on the defense with Victoria.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) helps with keeping his soon-to-be son-in-law's Ashland (Richard Burgi) reputation and past intact.

Nick/Victoria: The Newman siblings have a little heart-to-heart. Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes to Italy and apologizes to his big sister for the investigation he did on Ashland. Nick explains he was only looking out for Victoria and didn't want her to get hurt. Victoria stuns Nick when she admits she is starting to wonder if marrying Ash is a good idea. 

Nick tries to coax her into going with her gut and not rushing into things. Victoria lets Nick know she's not going to back out, seeing as this is the wedding of the season. Victoria shoots down Nick's pleas, and he promises her he will back whatever it is she wants to do. Is Nick's apology good enough for him to be re-invited to the wedding? 

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) discovers a stunning secret.

Adam/Sally: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and the scheming, redheaded designer (Courtney Hope) pull a risky move.

Kyle/Summer: "Skyle" (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) arrives in Tuscany for Victoria's big day.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) decides to be the bigger person.

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy and Red (Michelle Stafford) change strategy.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Richard Burgi Small
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Ashland Applies Pressure to Kyle

Mar 26, 2021
Comment
YR Victor
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Victor Continues Checking Into Ashland's Past

Sep 6, 2021
Comment
YR Summer
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Summer Tries to Get Close to Harrison

Jun 4, 2021
Comment
YR Sally
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Sally's Targeted by Victor and Nikki

Aug 8, 2021
Comment