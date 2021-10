Deidre Hall and Robert Scott Wilson Deidre Hall via Twitter

Days of Our Lives duo Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are coming to The Kelly Clarkson Show! The Salem-based pair will appear on the chatfest today, October 11.

Check out a behind-the-scenes pic of the dynamic duo below. And don't forget to tune in to The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing at 2 PM EST on NBC!