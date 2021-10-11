WATCH: Drew Barrymore and Dakota Johnson Seemingly Joke About Infamous 'Ellen' Interview (VIDEO)

Drew Barrymore welcomed Dakota Johnson to The Drew Barrymore Show this week. In the "Drew's News" segment, they seemingly referenced Johnson's infamous interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a December 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres had asked why she had not been invited to Johnson's birthday party. Johnson then claimed that she had invited the host, but DeGeneres had not come to the festivities.

In her segment, Barrymore enthused that it must be "great" to live near Jimmy Kimmel, as Johnson does. Johnson said:

Except that they have a lot of parties and they don't invite me.

Barrymore quipped:

Is this for real? Because, you know, people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.

Barrymore added:

That was amazing, by the way, like, amazing.

Watch the whole segment below.