Will Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams?

Steven Bergman Photography

Is daytime newcomer Nick Cannon set to take over Wendy Williams' timeslot? It's possible if Williams, who has been dealing with health issues, does not return to her show, according to Page Six.

A source close to The Wendy Williams Show told Page Six:

They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan.

The insider added:

It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success. He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.

The Season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back to Oct. 18. But replacing one show with another might be challenging; both are syndicated programs, which means individual station groups would have to decide to replace Williams' chatfest with Cannon's. A source shared: