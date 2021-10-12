Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila and Deacon are still hanging out at the bar and she is trying to convince him to move in with her. Deacon needs a place to stay since Brooke and Ridge kicked him to the curb after his release from his unfortunate incarceration. Deacon sees the benefit of having a place to stay, but it would also mean having to work with Sheila.

Side Note: Deacon should be hesitant to work with Sheila, but he should also be intrigued.

Sheila tries to dismiss his concerns by saying that together they could show the Forrester family they won’t be pushed around and are a force to be reckoned with. She goes on to say that they deserve to know their children and be in each other’s lives.

Side Note: Every time Sheila discusses Finn as if he is her only child, I feel a bit sorry for the rest of her brood.

Sheila basically tells Deacon if they work together, they can accomplish this task. They can push those pesky Forresters to the side and have relationships with their children. Deacon is sure he will regret this decision. Sheila assures Deacon that as long as he does EXACTLY WHAT SHE SAYS, Steffy and all the Forresters won’t know what hit them.

Side Note: RUN, DEACON, RUN!!!!!

