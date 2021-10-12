October 12, 2021
Days of Our Lives' Vanessa Estelle Williams Joins 9-1-1

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Days of Our Lives star Vanessa Estelle Williams is being dispatched to Fox's 9-1-1. Williams will recur heavily on the hit show as 9-1-1- call center operator Claudette Collins, who comes back to Los Angeles to show the younger reps "how it's done", according to Deadline

The trade site reports that Williams' character is no-nonsense, blunt, fair, and confident. Look for Williams to make her debut on tonight's episode.

9-1-1 airs on Fox at 8 PM EST.

