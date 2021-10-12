Vanessa Williams

Days of Our Lives star Vanessa Estelle Williams is being dispatched to Fox's 9-1-1. Williams will recur heavily on the hit show as 9-1-1- call center operator Claudette Collins, who comes back to Los Angeles to show the younger reps "how it's done", according to Deadline.

The trade site reports that Williams' character is no-nonsense, blunt, fair, and confident. Look for Williams to make her debut on tonight's episode.

9-1-1 airs on Fox at 8 PM EST.