Matt Amodio's 38-Game Jeopardy! Winning Streak Comes to an End

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Matt Amodio, who won 38 consecutive episodes of Jeopardy!, wrapped his victorious streak on the game show. On the Oct. 11 episode, he finished third behind Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens.

According to CNN, the Yale University Ph.D. student now ranks only behind Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins; Jennings won 74. During his time at the top, Amodio answered 1,299 clues correctly and won an astonishing $1,518,601. Amodio is set to return for the next Tournament of Champions, CNN confirmed.

Amodio tweeted: