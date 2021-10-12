WATCH: Natalie Morales Makes Her Debut on The Talk (VIDEO)

Natalie Morales Sonja Flemming/CBS

Natalie Morales has finally made her way to the panel on The Talk. On Monday's episode, Morales was filmed having a hard time getting to the show's set by stumbling onto the CSI: Vegas lab, as well as having a run in with James Bond, while taking part in Netflix's Squid Games. After Morales' spoof video aired, she spoke to her co-hosts and discussed the excitement of joining the gabfest.

Morales explained:

It’s like first day at school, I’m the new kid at school, and I'm like, I don't know who to hang out with. This is amazing. But I’m hanging out with the coolest kids up here. You guys, you have just been amazing from day that this was announced. And I’ve never done this before a studio audience, this energy is unreal.

Panelist Jerry O'Connell joked about joining the show:

Everyone, let's welcome you to the cool kids table.

See what Morales has to stay about filming the video below.