Photo provided by CBS

Mishael Morgan opened up to Trinidad and Tobago Newsday about playing long-lost twins Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless. The Trinidadian-Canadian actress also shared her deep appreciation for daytime dramas.

Morgan recalled:

I left the show when my character, Hilary (Curtis), had been killed off. Less than a year later they called me and begged me to come back...I wasn’t sure how they were going to bring me back, because my character had died in the arms of the love of her life. Now, I play her twin sister, Amanda.

One notable difference between Hilary and Amanda is visible in which Genoa City power player each woman befriended. Morgan dished:

Hilary was more Jack Abbott’s [Peter Bergman] friend and Amanda befriended Victor Newman [Eric Braeden].

She added: