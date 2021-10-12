The Wendy Williams Show Returns With Guest Hosts as Host Focuses on Health

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams stans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the self-proclaimed "Queen of all Media" to make her return to her throne. The Wendy Williams Show's Instagram page posted an update on her health and revealed original episodes will take place starting Oct. 18, with guest co-hosts and panels to take over in her absence.

Williams is still battling health issues related to her Graves' Disease and thyroid condition. Last month, Williams contracted COVID-19 and then checked herself into a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. According to the show's statement:

Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.

This news comes as rumors swirl if Nick Cannon's freshman talk show will take over her time slot after it debuts.

Read the entire statement from The Wendy Williams Show below: