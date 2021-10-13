Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Saddles Up for Rust, a New Western Film
Another exciting project is on the cards for ex-Days of Our Lives star Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural fan fave has signed on to appear in Rust. Ackles is yet another A-lister to join the ensemble Western film. Fellow DAYS alum Olivia Rose Keegan is slated to appear in the highly-anticipated Daisy Jones & the Six.
Over at ABC, three of All My Children's former Kane women - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Eden Riegel, and Lacey Chabert - have signed on for exciting work in voice acting and directing. And One Life to Live grad Laura Harrier continues her ascendancy to the A-list with a major role in the Mike Tyson biopic.
All My Children
- Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) has joined the cast of the upcoming dark comedy Wildflower
- Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall) will voice Teela in Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, hitting Netflix on Nov. 23
- Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) is the voice director for The Ghost and Molly McGee; the first 5 episodes are available to stream now on Disney+
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will voice popular girl Marion Hawthorne in the animated series Harriet the Spy, premiering on Apple TV+ on Nov. 19
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Katrina Bowden (Flo) has signed on to star in the indie film Dead Wrong, playing the wife of a man whose get-rich-quick scheme rocks many lives
- Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) has joined the cast of the murder mystery Out of Hand
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will return for the rebooted Saved by the Bell's Season 2 on Peacock, premiering Nov. 24
Days of Our Lives
- Laura Kai Chen (ex-Melinda) will guest star on the Oct. 12 FBI: Most Wanted as Jeanney Zhao, airing at 10 PM EST on CBS
- Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) will be a recurring guest star on Daisy Jones & The Six, an upcoming 13-episode limited series for Amazon, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name about a fictional 1970s rock 'n' roll band
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) has joined an ensemble cast including Frances Fisher and Alec Baldwin for the upcoming Western Rust
- Vanessa Estelle Williams (Valerie) stars in the horror thriller Mid-Century
General Hospital
- Charles Shaughnessy (Victor) will star in UPtv's holiday movie Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, premiering Nov. 7 at 7 PM EST
- Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Diego) will star in the third and final season's Lost in Space, out on Netflix Dec. 1
- Rif Hutton (ex-Lenny) will guest star on NCIS as Marine General Phillip Braxton; the episode airs Oct. 18 at 9 PM EST on CBS
- Cassandra James (Terry) will appear in CBC's Sort Of, coming to HBO Max soon, she shared on Instagram
- Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will be a narrator for the Netflix nature series Animal
One Life to Live
- Laura Harrier (ex-Destiny) is filming the Mike Tyson biopic Iron Mike, playing Robin Givens
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, opening in 2022
- Brian Kerwin (ex-Charlie) appears in "Revisiting Mr. Jealousy," a documentary feature on the new Mr. Jealousy Blu-Ray about the making of the 1997 film
- Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) will guest star in this week's episode of NCIS as Sonia Eberharts
Passions
- Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) is set to star in the faith-based drama On a Wing and a Prayer
The Young and the Restless
- Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley) will star in the TV One original movie Stalker, slated to debut in March 2022
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in UPtv's holiday movie Christmas Together, premiering Dec. 19 at 7 PM EST
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) stars in the indie thriller This Game's Called Murder, set to be released Dec. 3
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will star in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, a film adaptation of the hit YA novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Sáenz; she will also feature in a primetime special from NowThis Next, highlighting female leaders, airing Oct. 25 on OWN
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) stars in the drama film Hard Luck Love Song, out Oct. 15; watch the trailer below