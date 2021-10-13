Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Saddles Up for Rust, a New Western Film

Steven Bergman Photography

Another exciting project is on the cards for ex-Days of Our Lives star Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural fan fave has signed on to appear in Rust. Ackles is yet another A-lister to join the ensemble Western film. Fellow DAYS alum Olivia Rose Keegan is slated to appear in the highly-anticipated Daisy Jones & the Six.

Over at ABC, three of All My Children's former Kane women - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Eden Riegel, and Lacey Chabert - have signed on for exciting work in voice acting and directing. And One Life to Live grad Laura Harrier continues her ascendancy to the A-list with a major role in the Mike Tyson biopic.

All My Children

(ex-Bianca) is the voice director for The Ghost and Molly McGee; the first 5 episodes are available to stream now on Disney+ Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will voice popular girl Marion Hawthorne in the animated series Harriet the Spy, premiering on Apple TV+ on Nov. 19

The Bold and the Beautiful

(ex-Thomas) has joined the cast of the murder mystery Out of Hand Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will return for the rebooted Saved by the Bell's Season 2 on Peacock, premiering Nov. 24

Days of Our Lives

(ex-Eric) has joined an ensemble cast including and for the upcoming Western Rust Vanessa Estelle Williams (Valerie) stars in the horror thriller Mid-Century

General Hospital

Charles Shaughnessy (Victor) will star in UPtv's holiday movie Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, premiering Nov. 7 at 7 PM EST

(ex-Lenny) will guest star on NCIS as Marine General Phillip Braxton; the episode airs Oct. 18 at 9 PM EST on CBS Cassandra James (Terry) will appear in CBC's Sort Of, coming to HBO Max soon, she shared on Instagram

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will be a narrator for the Netflix nature series Animal

One Life to Live

(ex-Charlie) appears in "Revisiting Mr. Jealousy," a documentary feature on the new Mr. Jealousy Blu-Ray about the making of the 1997 film Valarie Pettiford (ex-Sheila) will guest star in this week's episode of NCIS as Sonia Eberharts

Passions

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) is set to star in the faith-based drama On a Wing and a Prayer

The Young and the Restless