Rory Gibson

Heeee's baaack!!! Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) son Noah showed up in Italy after a long absence. Rory Gibson debuted as the wandering Newman heir and shared his first scene with Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis and her ginormous earrings departed the room so Noah and Nick could bond.

Nick came clean about what happened with his investigation into Ashland (Richard Burgi) and how Victoria (Amelia Heinle) felt about it. Later, Noah shared time with Victoria and Ashland as the glue that holds them together with Nick.

What are your first impressions of Gibson as Noah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!