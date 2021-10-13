HutchinsPhoto.com; CBS/Lesley Bohm

Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) have teamed up against the Forresters. Kanan discussed the pair's schemes with Soap Hub.

The bad boy ran into Sheila at Il Giardino after being booted out of Hope's house. Kanan mused:

Deacon was summarily thrown out of the cabin after trying to connect with Hope. He’d certainly heard of Sheila and she’s heard about him.

Of Sheila, Kanan noted:

Deacon has a very healthy fear — I think that’s the right word — of Sheila. She’s definitely someone who can be dangerous. She’s not the type of person whom Deacon can utilize his charm and bravado on.

He continued: