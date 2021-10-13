October 13, 2021
Sean Kanan Discusses Deacon's "Very Healthy Fear" of Sheila on The Bold and The Beautiful

Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown

Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) have teamed up against the Forresters. Kanan discussed the pair's schemes with Soap Hub.

The bad boy ran into Sheila at Il Giardino after being booted out of Hope's house. Kanan mused:

Deacon was summarily thrown out of the cabin after trying to connect with Hope. He’d certainly heard of Sheila and she’s heard about him.

Of Sheila, Kanan noted:

Deacon has a very healthy fear — I think that’s the right word — of Sheila. She’s definitely someone who can be dangerous. She’s not the type of person whom Deacon can utilize his charm and bravado on.

He continued:

She’s an absolute force with which to be reckoned in terms of how far she’s willing to go and also, in terms of her intellect. He’s got a very healthy respect for that.

