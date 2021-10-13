WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Rehashes The Talk Ouster With Megyn Kelly (VIDEO)

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

Sharon Osbourne is opening up once again about her departure from The Talk. In an interview with The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Osbourne went over being let go in March after her heated on-air confrontation with former co-host Sheryl Underwood after Osbourne defended friend Piers Morgan's remarks downplaying and criticizing Meghan Markle's comments regarding being mistreated while she was at Buckingham Palace.

Osbourne claimed executives over at CBS decided to get rid of her in order keep their jobs and accused them of being "hypocrites." Osbourne stated:

They are desperate to keep their jobs. They are desperate in these times we live in to be perceived as more than woke. They wanna be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ and they — but they’re all hypocrites. They’re liars and they’re hypocrites and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep their job.

Osbourne accused CBS' Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, along with The Talk's executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, for her exit. Osbourne stated:

Amy Reisenbach, her name is, and the two showrunners, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, who I'd worked with for - I'd worked with the showrunners for 11 years. They were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews. And I told them that they've destroyed me. I told them I will never be able to get over this. It's like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away. I told them they destroyed me.

Osbourne maintained she is not a racist to Kelly, who also had her own show on NBC cancelled due to allegations of racial insensitivity, and claimed she was "left to hang out to dry" by the show. During the commercial break on the fateful day, Osbourne alleged no exec or producer came to the floor and Underwood wouldn't look at her and she kept asking:

'Why, why are you doing this to me? Why are you doing this to me?'

Osbourne said she cursed at Underwood but maintains "she's my friend." Hear what Osbourne thought the reason behind the entire episode was below.