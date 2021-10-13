Jamison Jones

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland is whispering menacingly to Jesse Gaines about what trouble he and Billy are cooking up. Jesse thinks he should walk into the party and announce to all the guests just how Ashland built his fortune . . . OR maybe he should wait until the wedding tomorrow and reveal this supposedly juicy piece of gossip to everyone in attendance!

Side Note: This entire encounter would be way more impactful if we had more history with Ashland or Jesse Gaines or . . . you get the point.

Just then, Victoria enters and Jesse tells them to enjoy their evening. Ashland goes to call security. Victoria stops him and says she will deal with it.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Adam Confronts Billy About Jesse Gaines

In another Tuscan room, Lily is asking Billy whether or not Jesse Gaines plans on interrupting the wedding ceremony with his torrid tale.

Side Note: The rhyming of their names though.

Billy knows that Victoria would never forgive him if he was involved in destroying her special day. Suddenly, Victoria and Ashland enter the room. Victoria wants to know what the hell Billy is up to.

Will Jesse Gaines reveal Ashland’s torrid past to anyone who will listen? Will Billy or Lily change their names so this incessant rhyming will cease? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!