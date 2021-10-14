October 14, 2021
Publish date:

ABC Heavily Promotes Nighttime Soap Queens

Author:
Queens ABC

Broadcasting + Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, an always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, for the Promo Major chart, showing the top five TV promos by number of ad impressions. For the seven-day period ending in Oct. 10, a promo for ABC's upcoming drama Queens ranked atop the list.

Queens displaced the previous number one, a promo for NBC's La Brea. Coming in third and fifth, respectively, are CBS' The Equalizer and CSI: Vegas. In fourth is USA Network and Syfy's Chucky.

The Queens promo raked in 352,132,749 impressions for that period. Its in-network value is $2,784,931, with out-of-network estimated spending at $372,065.

Queens premieres Oct. 19 at 10 PM on ABC.

