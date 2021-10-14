Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila and Deacon are sitting on the bed in her room discussing the hideous family members keeping them away from their children. Deacon says that Liam is Hope’s husband and he doesn’t approve. What can he do? He follows up by saying the same about Finn and Steffy. What can they possibly do?

Side Note: I have a sneaking suspicion Sheila is about to get ALL Sheila.

Sheila LAYS INTO DEACON and says she hates nothing more than someone with a defeatist attitude. Someone who gives up without putting up a fight. She goes on to say that when there is a blood connection between a parent and a child, it can never be denied!

Side Note: Sheila is seething. We love to see it!

Sheila isn’t done. She WILL have a place in her son’s life, her grandson’s life, even in the Forrester's lives. She is stunned that Deacon isn’t as determined as she is. Doesn’t Deacon love Hope in the same way she loves Finn? Maybe he’s just ready to crawl back into that bottle he just crawled out from.

Side Note: This is good.

Sheila isn’t done. No one is going to stop her from getting what she wants. No one will be standing in her way. She reiterates, “I. ALWAYS. GET. WHAT. I. WANT!”

Side Note: Deacon looks scared . . . and he should be.

Will Deacon get a backbone and follow Sheila’s lead? Will Sheila eat Deacon alive before their plan can get off the ground? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

