Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Engaged pair Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and their loved ones have headed to Italy on The Young and the Restless. For the occasion, the soap unveiled stunning sets.

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) told CBS Watch:

The Italian sets are spectacular. We enjoyed 'living' in them so much! Our set designers and set decorators went above and beyond. They clearly took great care to make sure everything was absolutely authentic. I hope the Newmans visit often!

Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) added:

The Tuscan Palazzo sets are arguably some of the most beautiful in my 41 years on the show. It's just breathtaking how authentic it all looked. Melody and I actually thought about moving in!

Victor's palazzo even featured a rare, nineteenth-century piano! Soak up the spectacular sights over at CBS Watch.