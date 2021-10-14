Sharon Osbourne Claims The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Was Sent to Anger Management

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood Steven Bergman Photography

Sharon Osbourne is continuing to dish out alleged behind the scenes intel about The Talk. During her interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, Mrs. O revealed how former co-host and friend Sheryl Underwood has undergone anger management training after she had three complaints from producers on how she treated them.

Osbourne claimed:

Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them.

Osbourne didn't give the 411 on what took place, but claimed she went to the mat for Underwood when she was notified about what happened:

They called me and I said, ‘You can not get rid of Sheryl. There is no way. She can’t take that. You just can’t do it,’. So they sent her to anger management.

Osbourne was given the boot over at The Talk after she and Underwood had a testy exchange back in March over Piers Morgan's remarks regarding Meghan Markle and her time as a senior royal.

Watch the video below.