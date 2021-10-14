Steve Harvey Re-Ups With iHeartRadio Morning Show Through 2026

Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey's here to stay on the airwaves. Variety reports that the media personality has re-upped his contract with Premiere Networks, the syndication arm of iHeartMedia, for five more years. He will continue to host The Steve Harvey Morning Show through the end of 2026.

In addition, Harvey will team up with Premiere on other endeavors, including events, community and charity efforts, and developing and creating new programs and promotions. Harvey said in a statement:

I’m happy to continue my fruitful partnership with Premiere Networks and host ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ well into the future. Entering into this agreement further underscores my commitment to serving the community and the people… I’m excited to continue giving people much-needed smiles and hard laughs in these uncertain times.

Premiere Networks president Julie Talbott added:

Steve is a multiplatform star and one of the most talented entertainers in the world. He has the ability to entertain and engage audiences across any and every platform with fun, humor and heart.

Tune in to The Steve Harvey Morning Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 AM EST.