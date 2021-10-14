Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless alum Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller Reptile. According to Deadline, the actor will also produce the project for Black Label Media. Reptile's ensemble cast includes Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro, and Alicia Silverstone.

No word yet on who Luckinbill will be playing in director Grant Singer's first feature. The story kicks off after the murder of a real estate agent. It focuses on the detective (Del Toro) who tries to solve the crime; he will soon discover nothing is really as it seems to be, both when it comes to the case and his own life.

Netflix acquired the film, whose script was penned by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, in August. Producing alongside Luckinbill for Black Label Media will be Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith; Black Label's Seth Spector will co-produce. Del Toro and Rachel Smith will serve as executive producers.