October 14, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and The Restless Alum Thad Luckinbill Books Netflix Thriller

Author:
Thad Luckinbill

The Young and the Restless alum Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller Reptile. According to Deadline, the actor will also produce the project for Black Label Media. Reptile's ensemble cast includes Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro, and Alicia Silverstone.

No word yet on who Luckinbill will be playing in director Grant Singer's first feature. The story kicks off after the murder of a real estate agent. It focuses on the detective (Del Toro) who tries to solve the crime; he will soon discover nothing is really as it seems to be, both when it comes to the case and his own life.

Netflix acquired the film, whose script was penned by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, in August. Producing alongside Luckinbill for Black Label Media will be Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith; Black Label's Seth Spector will co-produce. Del Toro and Rachel Smith will serve as executive producers.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Thad Luckinbill
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless' Thad Luckinbill to Adapt P.S. I Love You Sequel into Film

Feb 18, 2020
Comment
Thad Luckinbill
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Alum Thad Luckinbill to Produce Film About Korean War Fighter Pilots

Dec 13, 2019
Comment
Thad Luckinbill
The Young and the Restless

Thad Luckinbill Returns to Y&R

Feb 20, 2019
Comment
Jonathan Bennett 2
Soaps

Booked and Busy: All My Children Grad Goes Dark With Starring Role in Indie Thriller Fire Island

May 19, 2021
Comment