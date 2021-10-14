Richard Burgi, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria ties her robe, grabs her red dress lovingly, and puts it away. Just then, Ashland enters with news. He and Victor briefed the security team to hunt down and remove that dastardly Jesse Gaines.

Side Note: Jesse Gaines need to go so everyone can stop saying Jesse Gaines.

Side Note #2: Is Jesse Gaines actually dastardly or just trying to expose the truth about Ashland because he was screwed out of an inheritance? Can’t blame him for wanting a little revenge.

Victoria is just glad she found out what Billy Boy was up to and got to the bottom of his plan. Ashland assures her that everything is under control and their wedding day will go off without a hitch.

Side Note: Famous last words.

As of tomorrow, Ashland and Victoria will be husband and wife.

