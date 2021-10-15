Amelia Heinle and Richard Burgi

This week on The Young and the Restless, trouble looms over lovebirds Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) Italian wedding. Heinle and Burgi teased what might be on their characters' minds as they head down the aisle in an interview with TV Insider.

Who might be more likely to object: Victoria's brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) or her ex Billy (Jason Thompson)? Heinle explained her character's worries, saying:

She’s very worried about Billy and also, Jesse Gain[e]s [Jamison Jones], the man from Ashland’s past.

Victoria also wound up picking Sally's (Courtney Hope) wedding gown, despite the designer's shenanigans. Heinle mused:

I think that Victoria did this because this wedding is more important to her than anything. She’s completely focused on this day being perfect. After she tried on the dress and saw that it was a perfect fit and beautiful, she was able to look past what Sally had done. They even made peace.

And could Ashland be secretly cooking up a plot? Burgi shared: